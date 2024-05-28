Liana Castillo’s perfect debut song

Liana Castillo’s debut single under GMA Music, “Bebegurl,” is now available on digital platforms worldwide.

The P-pop track of The Clash Season 5 finalist is a perfect addition to everyone’s playlist. The vibrant track, composed by Caleb Hinanay and Mae Orgasan, perfectly embodies Liana’s youthful charm and powerful vocals. It playfully takes its name from Liana’s Instagram bio, resonating with her message of self-empowerment. With its catchy chorus and irresistible dance beats, the song encourages listeners to prioritize personal growth and chase their dreams before diving into love.

The vibrant track, composed by Caleb Hinanay and Mae Orgasan, perfectly embodies Liana’s youthful charm and powerful vocals.

“The message of the song is ‘ako muna bago ang love.’ It can wait, we’re still young and marami pa tayong mararating sa buhay (we can achieve so much in life). Marami pong kabataan ang makaka-relate dito lalo na ‘yung priority ang school bago ang love (A lot of youth can relate to this, especially those who prioritize school before love),” she said.

Liana showed interest in singing when she was three years old, inspired by her father’s musical background. By the age of nine, she was honing her talent in voice workshops. At the age of 10, she made her television debut in a singing competition. Throughout her teenage years, Liana consistently showcased her talent and landed a role in Enchanted Kingdom’s musical play. Despite the pandemic in 2020, she continued to refine her skills through online competitions.

In 2023, Liana reached new heights when she joined The Clash Season 5 and emerged as one of the top four finalists. Following her success on the show, Liana signed with Sparkle GMA Artist Center.

Liana has also appeared on popular shows Pepito Manaloto and Good News. She is currently a regular guest on the Sunday variety show All-Out Sundays.

With her debut single, “Bebegurl,” Liana is ready to ignite the music scene not just with her powerful voice but with her dance moves. This empowering anthem celebrates self-discovery and chasing your dreams, all wrapped in an irresistible melody perfect for the summer season.