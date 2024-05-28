Knights gain spot on top

San Juan shared the lead, Pampanga extended its hot streak, while South Cotabato gained traction in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season late Monday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The Knights sped away in the third quarter and proceeded to beat the Negros Muscovados, 85-64, for their eighth straight win that pushed them on top with the Quezon Huskers in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

The Giant Lanterns, on the other hand, turned a projected tight fight into a 77-59 drubbing of Paranaque in the nightcap to secure their eighth victory after an initial loss.

In the opener, the South Cotabato Warriors trounced the Bicolandia Oragons, 82-68, and gained ground with a 7-3 record.

Held to a 37-30 count at the break, the Knights turned hot in the second half and led by as far as 81-57 in pulling down the Muscovados to 4-6.

Michael Calisaan paced a balanced San Juan attack with 12 points and seven rebounds, followed by Dexter Maiquez with 11 points and seven rebounds and Orlan Wamar with 11 points and three rebounds.

San Juan fielded 15 players, but only one failed to score.

Pampanga allowed Paranaque to score the first basket before piling 10 points and proceeding to pull down the Patriots to 7-3

Rence Alcoriza topped Pampanga’s scorers with 15 points, followed by Archie Concepcion with 13 and MJ Garcia with 12.

Reigning MPBL Most Valuable Player Justine Baltazar settled for 11 points but snagged 16 rebounds and issued four assists.

Parañaque got 17 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals from Joshua Gallano while top gunner Jielo Razon was held to six points, veteran Mark Yee three points and sniper Philip Manalang went scoreless.