Iran ‘nuclear’ talks suspended after Raisi death

Planned talks between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog aimed at breaking the impasse over Tehran’s nuclear program have been put on hold after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi.

The temporary suspension of talks between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) comes as its chief Rafael Grossi reiterated his concern over public statements made in Iran regarding its nuclear weapons capability.

In the report, Grossi said that “further public statements made in Iran... regarding its technical capabilities to produce nuclear weapons and possible changes to Iran’s nuclear doctrine only increase... concerns about the correctness and completeness of Iran’s safeguards declarations.”

Iran has always denied any ambition to develop nuclear weapon capability, insisting its activities are entirely for peaceful purposes.

Earlier this month, Grossi visited Iran in a bid to improve cooperation with Tehran, urging leaders to adopt “concrete” measures to address concerns over its nuclear program.

After returning from his trip, Grossi decried “completely unsatisfactory” cooperation with Tehran, saying he would like to see “results soon.”