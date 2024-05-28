IM events stake slots in world tilts

The 4th Century Tuna Full IRONMAN Philippines and the 11th IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay on 9 June at the Subic Bay Boardwalk are not just endurance races but epic quests that offer 100 coveted slots for three prestigious World Championships.

For 25 male triathletes, the path leads to the sacred grounds of Kona, Hawaii, from 22 to 28 October where they will join elite athletes in the Full IM World Championships, facing a grueling 140.6-mile (3.8km swim, 180km bike, 42.2km run) journey that tests every fiber of their being with an ocean swim, a hinterland bike course and a coastal run.

At the same time, 15 female athletes will seize their chance to shine on the global stage at the IM World Championship in Nice, France from 24 to 28 September in a gathering of both professionals and age-group competitors to a race renowned for its breathtaking scenery and challenging course.

The IM 70.3 Subic Bay (1.9km swim, 90km bike, 21.1km run), on the other hand, offers 45 age-group qualifying slots to the Vinfast IM 70.3 World Championship in Taupo, New Zealand on 14 to 15 December, where qualifiers will be rewarded with more than just a race — they will immerse themselves in New Zealand’s stunning landscapes and vibrant local culture, making every mile a memory to cherish.

In a pioneering move for gender equality, an additional 15 berths are reserved exclusively for female participants, reaffirming the event’s commitment to promoting women in endurance sports.

Adding an extra layer of excitement, the first Century Tuna Super Bods Underpants Run kicks off the IRONMAN weekend on 7 June. The free 5k fun run, limited to 550 participants aged 18-and-above, sets the stage for camaraderie and spirit ahead of the main events.

Teams will also compete in the Team Tents Competition, fostering community and support among participants. The top team will win P10,000 in cash and an additional P10,000 worth of Century Tuna and Vita Coco products.

Reflecting its dedication to environmental sustainability, Century Tuna is organizing the “Saving Our Seas Beach Clean-Up” on 7 June from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers will gather to maintain the cleanliness of the area, with all supplies provided by Century Tuna.