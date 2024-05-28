Ginebra goes for knockout punch

Game today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7:30 p.m. — Ginebra vs Meralco

Wrapping up a series is no easy task.

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel head coach Tim Cone, with his vast experience in the playoffs, knows too well that getting the last win to advance into the next round is the hardest job.

So, the Kings will be marching with extreme caution when they walk into Game 6 of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup best-of-seven semifinals series today against Meralco at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Despite leading the showdown, 3-2, with overwhelming odds in its favor, Cone reminds his team that the Bolts won’t give an inch in their 7:30 p.m. encounter in a desperate attempt to force a decider.

“We have to play playoffs basketball, that’s the only way for you to win in the playoffs,” Cone said.

The Kings pulled off an amazing comeback from 15 points down in the third quarter to carve out an 89-84 Game 5 victory last Sunday and move on the cusp of setting up a championship date with defending champion San Miguel Beer.

Ginebra has strung two straight wins after yielding Games 2 and 3.

The Kings won all its last five best-of-seven series when up after five games. Incidentally, Ginebra defeated the Meralco in their three best-of-seven affairs after taking a 3-2 advantage.

‘I think our readiness to start the basketball game is really key.’

However, previous results have no significant meaning for multi-titled mentor as far as the current series is concerned.

Cone would rather find ways to have his wards get their game going right from the get-go and avoid playing catch-up.

“I think our readiness to start the basketball game is really key. I think getting off on the right foot, with this team has really been a challenge for us and them,” he said.

“The team that gets off to the right foot really has that advantage through the game. Again, it’s the positive-negative kind of thing going on. Like I said we just try to grind wins out, that’s what we’re trying to do in this series.”

Christian Standhardinger has been consistent in his production throughout the playoffs. Backing him up to mark a fourth all-Filipino conference finals meeting with the Beermen are Japeth Aguilar, Maverick Ahanmisi, Scottie Thompson, Stanley Pringle and rookie Ralph Cu.