Fil-Indian tagged in PDEA leaks fighting back

The Filipino-Indian implicated in the illegal drugs trade during recent Senate hearings will be filing perjury cases against witness Jonathan Morales, former National Police Commission staff member Eric “Pikoy” Santiago, and Department of Justice agent Romeo Enriquez.

Cherry Anne de la Cruz, the legal counsel of Fil-Indian James Kumar, told Daily Tribune that her client who recently suffered a “mild stroke” over the allegedly malicious and defamatory insinuations of Morales, Santiago and Enriquez will file the perjury charges after his release from the hospital.

De la Cruz said the allegations hurled against her client impacted greatly on the health of Kumar, the founding president of the Filipino-Indian Commerce Welfare Society and a board member of Violence Against Crime and Corruption (VACC).

“His reputation was greatly affected and maligned by the concocted statements,” De la Cruz said.

She added that the lies spread by Morales at the so-called PDEA leaks Senate hearing have tainted the image of Kumar.