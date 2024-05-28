Elegant delights, lavish treats

“Our goal is to provide a space where guests can relax and connect, whether they’re here for business or leisure,” Deczle Enriquez, Lanson Place’s director of Food and Beverage, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, guests on the go can elevate their work and leisure experience at Bytes, another of the hotel’s eco-friendly and healthy F&B space.

Found on the third level alongside Focus, the dedicated co-working space at the hotel establishment, Bytes is designed to cater to the different needs of today’s travelers with its variety of hearty and delicious options. Each offering is crafted with the finest ingredients to ensure every bite is nutritious.

“The concept behind the Bytes is to offer our guests a wholesome and satisfying option that does not compromise on taste or quality,” Enriquez said.

Lanson Place is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wing Tai Properties Limited, a publicly listed company in Hong Kong, that currently manages six properties (in which Wing Tai has equity in two) under the Lanson Place brand, comprising luxury Personal Hotels and Residences in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore, as well as two new properties in Manila and Melbourne.

Lanson Place provides comfortable, personal sanctuaries for short-stay and extended-stay guests at central locations in major global cities. Infused by a family-like service tradition, Lanson Place creates warm and sheltered places with a club-like feel where communities form and bond. Guests can enjoy a home-away-from-home experience.