Cebu City Hall, CPA resolve conflicts

The Cebu City Government and the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) have initially met and will come up with an agreement within the next three months.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia met with CPA general manager Francisco Commendador III and its board members to thresh out possible compromises on the CPA properties.

“This is it. This is the start of the collaboration, cooperation, and coordination between the City of Cebu and the Cebu Port Authority,” Garcia said.

“Ever since we at CPA are always open for possible talk with the city and now with the leadership of Acting Mayor Garcia. It will be realized soon,” Commendador told DAILY TRIBUNE in an interview.

“As I have said our line is always open for dialogue with the City of Cebu officials,” he stressed.

The new agreement will focus on the re-launching of the Puso Village and the mechanical parking facility in the Compania Maritima area.

‘This is it. This is the start of the collaboration, cooperation, and coordination between the City of Cebu and the Cebu Port Authority.’

After the meeting, Garcia and Commendador conducted an ocular inspection of the site.

The projects were part of the Carbon Public Market Redevelopment Project, a joint venture between the City of Cebu and Cebu2World Development Inc., a subsidiary of Megawide Construction Corp.

The Puso Village is designed to have 334 retail spaces and 138 food and beverage outlets, while the mechanical parking facility will accommodate 150 vehicles.

Both projects were delayed due to the civil case between CPA and the City Government regarding the ownership of Compania Maritima and its premises.

“I can see this happening in maybe three months — the entire thing will be operational already,” Garcia said.

City Government and CPA lawyers are to finalize an agreement in the form of a memorandum of understanding, memorandum of agreement, or compromise agreement.