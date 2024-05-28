Cabang shines anew, fans Olympic chances

After setting a national record a few weeks ago, Filipino-Spanish hurdler John Cabang is at it again as he won the gold medal in the men’s 110-meter hurdles event of the Spanish Clubs Championships Division Honor Liga Joma at the Pistas de Atletismo Gaetà Huguet in Castellon, Spain over the weekend.

Cabang, who is bidding for a slot in the Paris Olympics, logged 13.38 seconds to rule the eight-man field of the prestigious meet that was graced by some of the best athletes in Spain.

His clocking is a second shy of the national record of 13.37 seconds that he set during the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships last 8 May at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City.

Kevin Sanchez settled for the silver medal with 13.62 seconds while Daniel Cisneros clocked 13.66 seconds for the bronze medal.

Right now, Cabang is at No. 27 in the Olympic ranking with 1249 points. He still has until next week — 7 July — to maintain his spot inside the top 40 to make it to the Summer Games.

Should he get booted out of the top 40 in the Olympic ranking, he has to hit the qualifying standard time of 13.27 seconds until 30 June.

Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association secretary general Jasper Tanhueco is confident that Cabang can hit the qualifying standard similar to what pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena did last year when he registered 5.82 meters in a meet in Sweden.

“John is currently ranked 27th out of 40 in the Road to Paris rankings, which is a good position. I’m confident that he will qualify for the Paris Olympics. He still has some competitions left before the end of the qualification (end of June),” Tanhueco said in an online exchange.

“I’m sure his ranking will improve further, and hopefully hit the standard next. That’s his goal.”