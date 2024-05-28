Bong Go supports Filipino athletes competing in VWFF World Cup

Filipino athletes' impressive performance, skill, and determination were displayed during the recent Volkswagen Football Federation (VWFF) World Cup Championship Cup 2023 held in Uthai Thani, Thailand.

The high level of sportsmanship was also a testament to the support given by the Filipino community including assistance from Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Sports.

Go partnered with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to secure the additional funding and support for the competing athletes in response to a funding request made by Mr. Jeff Liman of Malivodka FC.

“Supporting our athletes goes beyond just funding. It's about laying the groundwork for a healthier, more competitive sports landscape in the country. Our investment in sports is an investment in our youth, health, and national pride," stated Go.

The VWFF World Cup Championship Cup, held from December 6-11, 2023, was a crucial event for teams like Malivodka Football Club Inc.

Highlighting the broader implications of sports for national development, Go added, "Every time our athletes compete, they represent the entire country. We must ensure they have everything they need to succeed.”

“That's why we've secured funding through the Philippine Sports Commission that not only supported their needs for this competition but also aids in their long-term development,” he added.

Go's advocacy for sports extends beyond such funding support. He is dedicated to creating a sustainable ecosystem that supports all levels of athletic development in the country.

With this, the senator authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11470, establishing the National Academy of Sports (NAS). Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, the NAS is a government-run institution that provides a secondary education integrated with a specialized sports curriculum.

He also filed Senate Bill No. 2514, which he authored and principally sponsored, known as the proposed Philippine National Games Act. This legislation aims to institutionalize a comprehensive framework for a national sports program, merging grassroots sports promotion with the broader agenda of national sports development towards local athletes being given opportunities of competing in the international stage. The measure passed its third and final reading in the Senate on May 20.

“Patuloy rin nating ienganyo ang kabataan to get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs and keep healthy and fit. Ako naman po, bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo sa inyong lahat,” Go concluded.