Bong Go helps fire victims in Minglanilla, Cebu

The Office of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Monday, 27 May, delivered additional support to fire victims in Minglanilla, Cebu province, expressing his commitment to help during their time of need.

Held at the Conference Room, Minglanilla Municipal Hall, 12 affected families received financial assistance, grocery packs, water containers, snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, and basketballs and volleyballs from his Malasakit Team.

“Mahirap pong masunugan. Masakit masunugan. Tinatanong ko una, mayroon bang nasaktan o namatay? Dahil tandaan po natin ang gamit po nabibili. Ang damit po nalalabhan. Ang pera po’y kikitain. Subalit ang perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Diyos lang po ang nakakaalam kung kailan tayo mawawala sa mundong ito. Pasalamat tayo buhay po tayo at magtulungan lang po tayo,” Go said during a video message.

The National Housing Authority (NHA), through the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP), which Go advocated for and continues to support, assessed victims for possible assistance to help rebuild their homes.

“Isinulong natin ang programang EHAP noon at patuloy ko itong sinusuportahan ngayon upang matulungan ang mga biktima ng sunog at iba pang sakuna na makabili ng materyales para sa bahay tulad ng yero, pako, semento, at iba pang pangangailangan,” Go explained.

Central to Go's advocacies are Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act of 2021, which he primarily authored and sponsored. This legislation provides for a comprehensive ten-year modernization program for the BFP, including recruiting additional firefighters, acquiring modern fire-fighting equipment, and providing specialized training.

Meanwhile, Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged the victims to visit Malasakit Centers in Cebu located at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital and Cebu City Medical Center, all in Cebu City. Other Malasakit Centers exist at Lapu-Lapu City Hospital, Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City, Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital in Mandaue City, and Cebu South Medical Center in Talisay City.

Principally sponsored and authored by Go, the Malasakit Centers program was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463 in 2019. This program aims to consolidate various government medical assistance into a single, accessible location, offering a one-stop shop for easier access. These centers aim to help economically disadvantaged and indigent patients settle their medical expenses.

The 165 Malasakit centers throughout the country have helped more than ten million underprivileged Filipinos, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Go also expressed his appreciation to the local government officials led by Congresswoman Rhea Gullas, Mayor Rajiv Enad, and Vice Mayor Elanito Peña, among others, for their unending support to help their constituents.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.