Ann Olalo: The ace of Park Inn by Radisson North EDSA

Although no two days are alike, Olalo begins a usual — in the loosest sense of the word — with department heads morning briefs, followed by a multitude of activities: catch up calls, sift through all the emails, engage with guests and team members, more meetings with commercial accounts and operations squad, and review and study reports on her desk.

Despite her short tenure, she has raked in several awards at the 2024 Radisson Hotel Group South East Asia Pacific GM’s Conference, which gathered hoteliers and stakeholders from all over the region in a multinational meet.

During the gala dinner and awards night, Park Inn by Radisson North EDSA, nominated in four of nine categories, won in two! The property was lauded as the Hotel of the Year, while Olalo herself was honored with the GM Talent Developer Award.

The property participated in Move to Zero Campaign, wherein they launched green initiatives. Seven regional winners were announced, including India, Indonesia, Germany, Poland, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The overall global winner was Park Inn by Radisson North EDSA.

When asked for the secret behind repeat clients, Olalo just had one word: “Service.” This resonates with their brand promise: “Every Moment Matters.” She also revealed the three factors behind a successful hotel are overall experience, service and staff.

The most challenging part of the post involves meeting business targets, or the unforeseen crises which encompasses the safety and security of guests and employees.

During her valuable free time — which I understand is a rare occurrence, especially for a GM — she loves to read. She tends a garden as a hobby, as she recalled the Chinese proverb: “Life begins the day you start a garden.”