Why ‘Grace’ is Floy Quintos’ masterpiece swan song

Days after entering the convent, the devil torments the young postulant. Yet, amidst these spiritual battles, Teresita encounters another supernatural phenomenon —- this time, with the Blessed Mother of God, revealing her identity as Mary, Mediatrix of All Grace.

The apparitions are coupled with unexplained showers of rose petals, some of which bear holy images. As news of the events in Lipa spread, along with accounts of miraculous healings attributed to the veneration of the image of Mary, Mediatrix of All Grace, devotion quickly grows, capturing the adoration of the faithful and attention of the Catholic Church.

A series of investigations and interrogations ensue, shedding light on the complex interplay of politics, silence and obedience within the Catholic Church. This results in the verdict of the committee of six Filipino bishops and consequences that the Carmelite nuns have to bear for their belief in the alleged miracles in their convent.

Theater of the highest order

This theater of the highest order clocks three hours long, but audiences will not get bored or yawn with the play’s narrative, it being well researched — an undeniable feat. Difficult to distinguish are the factual elements and where the fictional aspects come in as you watch the discourse on stage and its progression because they were woven intricately, and the words of Quintos, and the feels and emotions given to them, give it not only pulse, but power and passion.

The Quintosian Actors who are cast of the play, give their respective roles authority, gravitas, purity, vulnerability, and yes, amazing grace.

Among the male cast, the characters that made me squirm in disbelief and agitation were Leo Rialp as Monsignor Egidio Vagnozzi and Dennis Marasigan Monsignor Rufino Santos.

Of the female cast, Stella Cañete-Mendoza as Teresita was sublime, Shamaine Centenera-Buencamino as Mother Cecilia of Jesus showed to all why she is, indeed, the First Lady of Philippine Theater as the resolve and vulnerability she gave the Mother Prioress was top-caliber, Missy Maramara’s character, consumed by the green-eyed monster therefore must not be named, and the scene stealing Frances Makil-Ignacio as Sister Agatha.

My biggest takeaway from the play is never trust the leaders of the church, most specially when they declare that what they are doing, their choices and decisions are for the best interest, not only for their flock but for the greater good of all.

The subtext of this: It is their interest, and the interest, welfare and prominence of the Order they are part of that come first before anything else.

When princes of faith act as if they were God, and not for God, we all know what follows — chaos, mayhem, tempest, tragedy and all sorts and forms of witch hunt — all for the supposed glory of God.

The most spine tingling and goosebumps inducing lines that Monsignor Santos (Marasigan’s character) said in the play: “Sumunod ka na lang (Just follow/submit to my instructions)” and “Trust me I will protect you” delivered with a poker face and steely demeanor, spoken like a true wolf in sheep’s clothing.

In Floy Quintos’ masterpiece swan song Grace, all the characters are believers of the Orders they are part of, their vows, that they hold dear and sacred, are the very chains and crosses they carry and endure. There was no judgment here, just Floy and his courageous artistic and production team, bringing to life the what if, the whys and wherefore, and that is there still more we can about this, about Teresita, and the nuns of Lipa, the miracle, mystery or machination of the rose petals falling from the sky and the apparition of Mary Mediatrix of All Grace.

Remaining shows are slated on 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16 June (3 p.m. and 8 p.m.), at the POWER MAC Spotlight Black Box Theater in Circuit, Makati.

