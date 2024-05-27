SMIC maintains HK awards dominance

SM Investments Corp. was recognized as the best company in the Philippines with the Strongest Adherence to Corporate Governance in its 14th Institutional Investor Corporate Awards.

This marked SM’s 9th win in the said category after being voted by 586 investors and analysts across the Southeast Asian region as well as in US and Europe.

“At SM, we uphold the highest standards of corporate governance in keeping with our commitment to attain shared value for our stakeholders — towards responsible and sustainable development for the communities we serve,” SM Investments president and chief executive officer Frederic C. DyBuncio said.

Most organized

SM Investments was also among the top five best performing companies in the categories of Most Organized Investor Relations, its 13th win, and Best Strategic CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility).

The Alpha Southeast Asia poll included fund managers with investment interests in Southeast Asia, large institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, funds of hedge funds, private banks, equity and fixed income brokers as well as buy and sell-side analysts.

A total of 38 publicly-listed companies from across Southeast Asia were ranked this year representing the crème-de-la crème of best practices on corporate governance, investor relations, disclosure, transparency, financial management, integrated reporting, CSR and/or dividend policy.