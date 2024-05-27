Ravena, Lakes part ways

Kiefer Ravena is set to test the free-agent market after parting ways with the Shiga Lakes in the Japan B. League.

The Lakes made the announcement on social media, saying that Ravena as well as his teammates Ryan Kriener, Rin Yamazaki, Teppei Kashiwagura and Josei Maniwa were let go after they won the B2 title last 19 May.

In his final season with the Lakes, the 30-year-old Ravena averaged 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 59 games.

Still, he opted to test the free agency together with other Filipino cagers AJ Edu of the Toyama Grouses, Kai Sotto of the Yokohama B-Corsairs, Matthew Wright of the Kyoto Hannaryz, and brother Thirdy Ravena of the San-En NeoPhoenix.

“Took a leap of faith and started a new life with Shiga,” Ravena in a social media post.

“I was accepted for who I was as a player and as a person. I’m forever grateful to the organization, front office, staff, teammates, coaches, boosters and fans.”

“To all my teammates, I love you all! We’ve been to the trenches! In all my basketball, I was blessed to be at war with the most professional people on and off the court.”

Ravena spent three years with the Lakes and played the first two seasons in the B. League where he averaged 13.2 points his first year, and 10.5 points in his second year.

But his Japanese stint was nearly aborted as he was still in the middle of his Uniform Player Contract with NLEX in the Philippine Basketball Association when he decided to sign with the Lakes in 2021.

The Road Warriors eventually released him on 25 September 2021 to join his brother, Thirdy, in Japan.

While no word yet on his next move, Ravena will be back in the Philippines for the offseason to help Strong Group Athletics in the 43rd William Jones Cup in Taiwan from 13 to 21 July.