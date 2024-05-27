P2.3-M smuggled cigarettes intercepted in Iligan

The Bureau of Customs reported that the BoC-Collection District X issued a warrant of seizure and detention against the heavily tinted van carrying 2,899 reams of unregistered Fort and Cannon Menthol cigarettes intercepted at a checkpoint in Barangay Maria Cristina, Iligan City, with the Iligan City Police Office’s (ICPO) Traffic Enforcement Unit last 16 May.

Following a thorough examination by the assigned Customs examiners, the apprehended cigarettes were discovered to be manufactured outside of the Philippines and lacked the required Bureau of Internal Revenue stamp, which violates Sections 1113(l)(1) and 1401 of Republic Act 10863, the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act of 2016.

Based on current market prices, the 2,899 reams of cigarettes are estimated to be worth P2,319,200. During the raid, a Nissan Urvan was also recovered, which was used to transport the smuggled cigarettes.

District Collector Alexandra Y. Lumontad immediately issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) against the smuggled goods and vehicle upon the recommendation of Coll. Nasrudin D. Guro of the Sub-Port of Iligan, in accordance with RA 10863 and other relevant customs rules and regulations.

“BoC is firm in its stance to protect our citizens against the harmful effects of unlawful tobacco products,” Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said, reiterating the organization’s dedication to its purpose of preventing the entrance of unregulated cigarettes into the local market. The string of crackdowns on these commodities is a prime example of this resolve. This also responds to the request made by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to the bureau to step up efforts to stop the illegal tobacco trade.