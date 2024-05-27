P204K worth of drugs, bullets seized

CAMP BGEN OSCAR M FLORENDO, La Union — Police Regional Office 1 (PRO1) cops in Alaminos City, in collaboration with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Regional Office 1, successfully executed Search Warrant Sunday resulting in the confiscation of illegal drugs worth P204,000 and bullets.

Col. Benigno Sumawang, regional public information officer, said the operation, targeting a street-level individual for violations of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act), resulted in significant drug and ammunition seizures.

Sumawang said from 10:30 p.m. on 26 May, to 1:37 a.m. on 27 May, personnel of Alaminos City Police Station and 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company Alaminos and Provincial Intelligence Unit, Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPO), in coordination with PDEA RO1 implemented the search warrant in Barangay Palamis, Alaminos City.

The warrant was issued by Hon. Judge Marlon S. Meneses, Executive Judge of RTC Branch 55, Alaminos City, dated May 21, 2024.

Although the 46-year-old, married, jobless suspect, a resident of Barangay Palamis, was not present during the operation, significant evidence was recovered.

The drug evidence seized included 30 grams of suspected Shabu valued at P204,000, contained in 11 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, and 5 grams of suspected dried marijuana leaves with a value of P600, contained in 1 heat-sealed plastic sachet.

Non-drug evidence recovered included seventeen 9mm live ammunition, one magazine for caliber .45 containing seven live ammunition, six caliber .38 live ammunition, four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing residue of suspected shabu, one piece of aluminum foil containing residue of suspected shabu, two aluminum tooters, one tube pipe, one clear box, two improvised disposable lighters and one shades box.

Despite the suspect not being present, the inventory and markings of the seized evidence were conducted on-site in the presence of mandatory witnesses, as required by law. This operation underscores the ongoing efforts of the PNP and PDEA to combat illegal drug activities and enforce firearm regulations in Region 1. The seized items will be used as evidence in the continued pursuit of justice against those violating these laws.