Nature inspires art in Conrad Manila exhibit

Rico Lascano, armed with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Major in Visual Communication degree from the University of the Philippines (UP), has received countless accolades from — and spaces to mount his creations at — the Cultural Center of the Philippines and Metropolitan Museum of Manila.

Currently a professor at the UP Diliman College of Fine Arts, his oeuvre has starred in galleries in Berlin, Hong Kong, New York, Singapore and Vancouver.

He has carved a name for himself due to his Zen Buddhism-fueled art style. To the gentleman, nature is seen as a tranquil companion, as it invites contemplation and introspection. To admirers, these “Zenscapes” invites them into a meditative trance. The elements consist of spaced-out subjects, muted layers of colors, and soft but conscious brushstrokes which all harken to the belief that nature is spiritual.

For the show, Lacsano has successfully harnessed the power of water, sky, and wind into quiet, misty, and subdued compositions — yet still iridescent on their own.

‘Interchange’ is curated by Nes Jardin, consultant of SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation, the catalyst behind the Of Art and Wine series, an artistic avenue for fledgling artists and admired masters alike.

Of Art and Wine: Interchange is presented by Conrad Manila. It runs from 28 May to 3 August. For more information, contact Conrad Manila at +63 2 8833 9999 or email conradmanila@conradhotels.com.