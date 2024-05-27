Nature inspires art in Conrad Manila exhibit

Nature has long since been the artists’ eternal muse —unyielding but gentle, ever-changing but reliable, enduring but uncompromising. This serene wonder has captivated creators and will be showcased in ‘Interchange,’ the 30th exhibit of Conrad Manila’s lauded Of Art and Wine series. This time around, the focus is on the shifting dynamics of nature and how it influences the reflections of two decorated artists, Ross Capili and Rico Lascano.
Capili, a world-renowned multi-media artist, delivers his messages through painting, sculpture, photography and digital art. After his very first significant award at just 14 years old, he has since garnered 59 coveted distinctions from domestic and international competitions, including the prestigious Ani ng Dangal of the National Commission of Culture and the Arts. His works have headlined in worldwide venues of note, including galleries in Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and even western countries such as France and the United States.
Capili draws inspiration from the interplay of nature and music, often likening his brushstrokes with the rhythm of the beat, each swipe reminiscent of the drops of rain and the howls of wind, juxtaposed with the kaleidoscopic range of colors in bloom. His signature pieces contain a trademark metallic orb, which is perpetually present in his canvasses, as a symbol of the sun and moon and how they oversee eternal and universal harmony.
Rico Lascano, armed with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Major in Visual Communication degree from the University of the Philippines (UP), has received countless accolades from — and spaces to mount his creations at — the Cultural Center of the Philippines and Metropolitan Museum of Manila.
Currently a professor at the UP Diliman College of Fine Arts, his oeuvre has starred in galleries in Berlin, Hong Kong, New York, Singapore and Vancouver.
He has carved a name for himself due to his Zen Buddhism-fueled art style. To the gentleman, nature is seen as a tranquil companion, as it invites contemplation and introspection. To admirers, these “Zenscapes” invites them into a meditative trance. The elements consist of spaced-out subjects, muted layers of colors, and soft but conscious brushstrokes which all harken to the belief that nature is spiritual.
For the show, Lacsano has successfully harnessed the power of water, sky, and wind into quiet, misty, and subdued compositions — yet still iridescent on their own.
‘Interchange’ is curated by Nes Jardin, consultant of SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation, the catalyst behind the Of Art and Wine series, an artistic avenue for fledgling artists and admired masters alike.
Of Art and Wine: Interchange is presented by Conrad Manila. It runs from 28 May to 3 August. For more information, contact Conrad Manila at +63 2 8833 9999 or email conradmanila@conradhotels.com.