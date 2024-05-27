Maquilan defends bantam belt

Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow stages another slam-bang card in Metro Manila with the holding of a stacked 13-fight card on 8 June at the Cuneta Astrodome.

The slugfest is headlined by Noli James Maquilan’s defense of the World Boxing Council Asia Continental bantamweight crown against Jason Facularin set for 12 hard rounds.

Last time the weekly boxing show held an event in the metropolis, it took place right in the heart of Manila with the San Andres Coliseum hosting the bouts.

In the main supporting clash of next week’s promotion, Helario Genanda battles Archie Villamor Jr. for the Philippine Youth light-flyweight jewels.

Representing Penalosa Boxing Gym of Better Living in Parañaque, Maquilan, a Blow-By-Blow regular, parades a 9-1-0 win-loss-draw record with six knockouts while Facularin, fighting out of the Ring Master Boxing Gym of Davao City, packs an 8-1-0 ledger with eight knockouts.

The boxing program, shown on ONE Sports channel during primetime Sunday, was revived by the eight-division legend in late-2022 to help Philippine boxing.

It is the only TV show in the country that holds events on a regular basis.