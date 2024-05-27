‘Mallari’ wins big at 2024 FAMAS Awards

Horror film Mallari took home the most number of awards at the 2024 Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) awarding ceremony held on Sunday, 26 May at the Manila Hotel.
Among the awards that the Roderick Cabrido-directed film won were Best Picture, Best Screenplay and Best Visual Effects.
Piolo Pascual and Alfred Vargas share the Best Actor award for their films Mallari and Pieta, respectively.
Kathryn Bernardo won her first FAMAS Best Actress award for her performance in the movie A Very Good Girl.
“Watching you overcome everything and grow into an amazing person you are has been one of our greatest blessings. I never knew how strong you are until I saw your determination and how you bounce back every after fall,” Min Bernardo, Kathryn’s mother, wrote on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera received the FAMAS Bida sa Takilya award after their film Rewind became the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time. The movie earned P889 million worldwide.
Iti Mapukpukaw, the animated movie included as the country’s official entry for the 96th Academy Awards, bagged the Best Musical Score and Best Editing awards.
Other notable entertainment industry members present in the ceremony were Nadia Montenegro, Robin Padilla, Alden Richards and Coco Martin.
Here is the full list of the winners:
Best Actor: Alfred Vargas for Pieta, Piolo Pascual for Mallari
Best Actress: Kathryn Bernardo for A Very Good Girl
Best Supporting Actor: L.A. Santos for In His Mother’s Eyes
Best Supporting Actress: Gloria Diaz for Mallari
Best Child Actor: Euwenn Mikaell for Firefly
Best Child Actress: Elia Ilano for Ghost Tales
Bida sa Takilya Award: Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera for Rewind
Best Picture: Mallari
Best Director: Louie Ignacio for Papa Mascot
Best Screenplay: Enrico Santos for Mallari
Best Editing: Benjamin Gonzales Tolentino for Iti Mapukpukaw
Best Cinematography: Carlo Mendoza for GomBurZa
Best Production Design: Marielle Hizon for Mallari
Best Musical Score: Teresa Barrozo for Iti Mapukpukaw
Best Visual Effects: Mallari
Best Sound: Rewind
Best Original Song: Finggah Lickin for Becky And Badette
Circle of Excellence Award: Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon
Special Citation Award: Gloria Romero
Best Short Film: Huling Sayaw ni Erlinda
Best Documentary: Maria