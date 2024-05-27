HD Spikers boost Spikers’ Turf roster

Cignal is dead-serious in becoming a force to be reckoned with when the Spikers’ Turf holds the Invitational Conference in October.

The HD Spikers acquired opposite hitter JM Ronquillo and middle blocker Martin Bugaoan as reinforcements following their title conquest in the previous conference.

Ronquillo and Bugaoan will join a stacked-up roster that also has Joshua Retamar as playmaker.

Retamar recently led National University to a “four-peat,” the first in the school’s history and also won three straight titles during his college career, culminating in back-to-back Finals Most Valuable Player awards in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Seasons 85 and 86.

Ronquillo played for De La Salle University as part of its three-headed attack, serving as opposite hitter that saw the Green Spikers finish in the Final Four in the last two seasons.

Martin Bugaoan, the brother of Cignal HD Spiker JP, has also gotten on board, after finishing his collegiate career with Far Eastern University. He capped off his run with a 1st Best Middle Blocker Award in the recently concluded UAAP Season 86, where the Tamaraws finished third.