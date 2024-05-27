Go supports small business owners

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go continued supporting efforts to uplift small businesses amid various economic challenges as his Malasakit Team conducted a relief activity for struggling and aspiring owners of small businesses in Masbate City last Friday, 24 May.

Go’s office partnered with Mayor Socrates Tuason and Provincial Board Member Allan Cos to provide support to qualified beneficiaries. Congresswoman Ara Kho also supported the initiative.

Held at the New City Hall Building function hall and Sangguniang Panlalawigan Session Hall, Senator Go helped 28 beneficiaries who received basketballs and shirts from his Malasakit Team.

Go collaborated with the national government to provide sustainable livelihood assistance that may help them start new business ventures.

In his video message, Go highlighted Republic Act 11960, also known as the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Act which he co-sponsored and was one of the authors in the Senate. This law promotes local entrepreneurship and economic development by spotlighting unique products from various towns.

The OTOP program fosters national pride in Filipino-made products while providing small-scale producers with avenues to expand their market reach. By focusing on local specialties, the program aims to elevate the livelihood of communities and contribute to the country’s overall economic progress.

Meanwhile, Go, as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, commended the Department of Health and its partnership with the local government of San Jose, Dinagat Islands, led by Mayor Yngwie Hero Ecleo and Vice Mayor Ruben Zuniega, for the successful turnover of the town’s Super Health Center also Friday.

The Super Health Center is part of Go’s advocacy to establish more Super Health Centers nationwide, ensuring that essential healthcare services reach isolated and geographically challenged communities.