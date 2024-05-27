German filtration, wastewater treatment firm picks ecozone

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) has announced that a German firm, considered the world’s largest producer of silicon carbide membranes, deemed a pioneering technology in filtration and wastewater treatment, is investing in the country’s ecozone.

This was the result of the recently concluded week-long investment mission to Germany on 13-17 May 2024 participated in by PEZA.

However, PEZA could not as yet name the company, which is owned by a major stockholder of one of the world’s top car makers, as the agency is still in the process of due diligence and have yet to disclose the investment amount.

“Being owned by another listed automotive company, we were asked to hold on to the announcement of its identity until its application with PEZA has been finalized,” said PEZA’s communications office.

Nano-filtration technology

Initial information provided by PEZA said the German company will be investing in the ecozone initially to provide waste-water treatment facility using nano-filtration technology following the success of the company’s engagement with a leading electronics firm.

The company is open to manufacturing its filtration equipment to be supplied to the domestic and ASEAN markets.

Meanwhile, PEZA director general Tereso Panga said, “The mission aimed to touch base and understand the latest trends in the country and European region. This also served as our follow-through on the recent visits of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and the Department of Trade and Industry in Germany, with the intention to increase the presence of German investments in the country.”

Locator companies with German equity

To date, PEZA is home to about 37 locator companies with German equity located within the zones, which already generated more than P30 billion in investments and created over 20,000 direct jobs for Filipinos.

For the said mission, PEZA partnered with several credible groups such as the German Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the European Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Berlin, and the Asian Consulting Group through Ramon Abrea to invite more German investments into Philippine economic zones.

Moreover, Panga also met with the Bayerischen Staatsministeriums für Umwelt und Verbraucherschutz (Bavarian State Ministry for Environment and Consumer Protection) and the German Water Partnership with the discussion revolving around water treatment and storage mechanisms and possible solutions and technologies that may be implemented in the ecozones.

“Our collaboration with Germany is important as we get a better sense of the German’s appreciation of the Best Available Technology and how it applies to the management of our zones especially as we increase the adoption of eco-industrial, sustainable development, and circular economy frameworks,” Panga said.