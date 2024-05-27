Gensan extends aid to 300 graduating students

GENERAL Santos City — The City of General Santos is not yet finished in extending financial aid to its constituents.

General Santos City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao together with Senator Imee Marcos distributed financial aid of P5,000 each to more than 30 graduating students in the city.

During the early Monday flag-raising ceremony held at the General Santos City Oval Gymnasium, Pacquiao and Marcos extended financial aid to students coming from the Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Colleges and the Notre Dame of Marbel University who were on-the-job trainees and graduating students for school year 2023-2025.

The said aid came from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s program Tulong Panghanapbuhay Sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers and Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation.