Filipinos conquer China... in ICT tilt

Given the right push, Filipinos can excel in any field and this is what a group of young Filipinos did in Shenzhen, China by winning the grand prize for the Computing Track in the Global Finals of the Huawei ICT Competition.

Filipino pride shone when the team from iACADEMY, consisting of Nicholas Barilea, Ryan Caezar Itang, Justine Benedict Umali, and coaches Professor Jayson Viernes and Dean Kiko Napalit dominated the field and was the first Filipino team to achieve the distinction in the yearly competition.

The Huawei ICT Competition is a renowned platform that brings together young ICT talents from institutions worldwide to compete and collaborate on innovative solutions to real-world problems.

This year’s event showcased the exceptional talent and ingenuity of Filipino students, reaffirming the Philippines’ growing reputation in the global ICT arena.

Honor, pride

“I am incredibly proud of our students and faculty for everything they have done to achieve this win. This is their victory,” iACADEMY president Vanessa Tanco said in a statement.

“We’re extremely proud of this feat and the recognition that it confers upon iACADEMY and the Philippines,” Dr. Tanco added.

In addition to the Filipino team’s accomplishment, another group from the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) represented by Thomas Danjo Manulat, Adrian Sajulga, Tristan James Tolentino, and their instructor, Dr. Eugene Busico, also garnered recognition.

Healthcare via IT

CIT-U was honored with the TECH4ALL Digital Inclusion Award, highlighting their dedication to utilizing technology to advance healthcare. Their innovative project focused on integrating heart attack monitoring systems using Huawei smartwatch technology and Huawei AI, showcasing their commitment to digital health solutions.

Furthermore, CIT-U secured third place in the Innovation Track, underscoring their exceptional innovative capabilities.

CIT-U team emphasized the importance of “taking opportunities regardless of how one feels, and to always persist, even if it seems impossible.”

Department of Information and Communications Technology — ICT Industry Development Bureau Undersecretary Jocelle Batapa-Sigue also expressed her congratulations to the Filipino teams.

“May your feat shine as an example for all young Filipinos who are continuously in search of ways to showcase their talent and skills for the world to see. May these achievements of our young generation inspire us as leaders to continuously work with the private sector to develop, invest on and provide opportunities for the Philippines to be known for digital innovation,” Batapa-Sigue said.