Dagoon scoops 3 Calderon Cup titles

Jan Cadee Dagoon delivered a stellar performance in the Mayor Doc Totep Calderon Cup National Junior Tennis Championships, securing a remarkable three-title sweep in the girls’ singles competitions at the Lado del Rio Resort courts in Roxas, Isabela over the weekend.

The 14-year-old Dagoon showcased her dominance in her age category, drubbing Jolina Bacog, 6-4, 6-2, in the finals. She then played beyond her years to clinch both the 16- and 18-and-under titles, earning Most Valuable Player honors in the Group 3 tournament presented by Dunlop.

The Olongapo City native trounced doubles partner Athena Liwag, 6-2, 6-1, in the 16U championship and upset top seed Yeoji Gonzales, 6-4, 6-1, to reign in the premier 18U division.

While Dagoon dominated her side, the boys’ singles competitions were fiercely contested. Ilagan, Isabela’s Al Matteo Lagamia, along with Olongapo’s Troan Vytiaco and Joaquin Dacyon, shared top honors.

Lagamia subdued Lukas Calderon, 6-0, 6-4, in the 16U finals, Vytiaco topped the 14U class with a tough 7-5, 6-3 victory over local entry Kier Manuel, while Dacyon won the 10U unisex title, defeating Jayberth Corales, 4-0, 4-0, in the five-day tournament sponsored by Mayor Calderon and supported by the Palawan Pawnshop National Tennis Championships and the Cagayan Valley Tennis Federation.

Top seed Ivan Manila carved out a hard-fought 7-6(2), 7-6(3) victory over No. 2 Jan Kevin Javier in the 18U finals of the event, which set the stage for the centerpiece Open singles competitions scheduled to begin tomorrow.

Also on tap are the Open doubles, the Legends 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s, and the women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

In other results, Jairus Peralta upended No. 1 Joshua Stewart, 6-0, 6-2, for the boys’ 12-and-U trophy, while Liwag salvaged the girls’ 12U title with a 6-0, 6-1 romp over Michelle Asas.

Dagoon made it a four-title feat as she and Liwag took the 14-and-U doubles crown with an 8-5 triumph over Athena Pablo and Asas, while Peralta and Dean Palaroan nailed the boys’ title with an 8-2 rout of Vytiaco and Dacyon.

Manila also ended up with two trophies as he and Teddy del Rosario, Jr. clipped Jairo Flores and Ivan Pasto, 8-0, to nail the 18U doubles plum, while Krisha Peralta and Jolina Bacog edged out Gonzales and Heartceli Absalon, 8-6, in the girls’ finals.

Dacyon and Jhon Pascua collared the 10-and-U unisex doubles title with an 8-1 victory over Zethroe Gomez and Jacob Stewart.