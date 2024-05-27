CdO barangays mobilized in road clearing ops

CAGAYAN De Oro City — Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy has urged barangays here to coordinate with the Task Group Demolition for the guidelines in road clearing operations in compliance with a Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) circular ordering the demolition of illegal structures along roads in the city.

The mayor said clearing operations will continue until the side streets are cleared of illegal structures

Earlier the Road and Traffic Administration (RTA) was seeking partnership with towing companies for the road clearing operations of illegally parked vehicles in major roads in the city.

Engineer Nonito Oclarit, RTA head, invited towing firms to submit a letter of intent and the rate of their services for the drafting of an agreement and accreditation of their towing trucks.

Oclarit said there will be no limit of towing to be accredited by the city to clear the streets with illegally parked vehicles.

Earlier the city Task Force Demolition intensified its road clearing operation targeting sidewalks and illegal structures including concrete buildings encroaching roads in various parts in the city.