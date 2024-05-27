CCP lights up for Independence Day

To herald the upcoming celebration of the 126th anniversary of the declaration of Philippine independence, the Cultural Center of the Philippines lights up its Gusaling Tanghalang Pambansa or CCP Main Building with the colors of the national flag.

An undertaking of the CCP Production and Exhibition Department, led by its Associate artistic director Ariel Yonzon, the light design utilizes conventional ellipsoidal lighting fixtures with gobos patterned after islands and geographical features of the Philippines.

Conceptualized by Production Design and Technical Services Division chief Ricardo “Eric” G. Cruz, the facade light design was executed by a technical team composed of gobo makers Shantie de Roca, Patricia Fuentes, Judemar Guillermo, and Camille Balistoy, with set-up by Lucio Tapiru, Earl Barrera, Russell Caseñas, Christopher Lota and Samie Estrellon.

The CCP Philippine Independence Day facade lighting runs every night, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., until 16 June.