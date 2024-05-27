BoC chief inspects new MCIA X-ray, body scanner

Bureau of Customs (BoC) Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio led in inspecting the newly installed state-of-the-art X-ray machines at the Terminal 2 (T2) International Arrivals Area of Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

“The installation of these advanced X-ray machines represents a significant step forward in fortifying our borders and deterring illegal contraband,” stated Commissioner Rubio, emphasizing that the BoC remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding our borders, facilitating legitimate trade, and ensuring the safety of the nation.

The Rapiscan 920CT X-ray machine and the Tek84 intercept body scanner were rigorously tested for their efficiency in detecting illegal contraband and enhancing border security in Central Visayas.

The installation of the Rapiscan 920CT x-ray machine enhances the detection of explosives and concealed objects, streamlining the checkpoint process and reducing passenger stress. The Tek84 intercept body scanner offers multi-threat detection of metallic and non-metallic objects, screening up to 180 individuals per hour while maintaining safety protocols, and includes a thermal camera for health risk detection.

Rubio was joined by key officials including Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Group (IG) Juvymax R. Uy, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service(CIIS) Director Verne Y. Enciso, X-ray Inspection Project (XIP) Assistant Head Atty. Ma. Liza T. Sebastian, Subport of Mactan Collector Gerardo A. Campo, LCB, and Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Q. Chan.

Meanwhile, Rubio in his recent visit to Cebu acknowledged the leadership of Cebu Customs District Collector Romeo Allan R. Rosales.

Rosales presented the Port›s impressive revenue collection efforts, which are on track to surpass May’s targets.

Rubio emphasized the importance of adhering to customs regulations and praised their crucial role in the Bureau’s success.