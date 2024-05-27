BI Service Caravan set for Batangas City

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has announced that the vibrant city of Batangas will host the fourth leg of its nationwide caravan.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco confirmed yesterday that the South Luzon leg of the Bagong Immigration Service Caravan is scheduled to arrive in Batangas City on 6 June. This caravan intends to provide easy access to critical services for foreign nationals living in South Luzon.

“Our goal is to bring our services closer to the people,” Tansingco said. “While many of our services are now accessible online, we recognize the importance of personally engaging with our communities to facilitate immigration compliance,” he added.

The service caravan has visited major regions across the country, expediting the processing of several BI transactions like tourist visa extensions, exit clearances, dual citizenship applications, and other essential services. Through this caravan, the BI aims to simplify processes and facilitate compliance for foreign nationals in the country.

In addition to simplified services, concerned residents can also report illegal aliens and foreign sexual predators in Batangas City and surrounding areas directly to the caravan.

“We aspire to enhance accessibility, efficiency, and transparency in our operations, thereby contributing to a safer and more secure Philippines,” Tansingco remarked.