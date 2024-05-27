AboitizPower set to run maiden smart power plant

BANGKOK, Thailand — The Philippines is set to start operating its first-ever smart power plant this year following a landmark partnership among Aboitiz Power Corporation, Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI), and Thailand’s REPCO NEX Industrial Solution.

The parties signed their agreement here yesterday, which will introduce data-driven technology to optimize the efficiency and reliability of AboitizPower’s Therma South Inc. (TSI) in Davao City and Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI) in Toledo City, Cebu through the Project Arkanghel.

Project Arkanghel

Project Arkanghel will utilize a so-called digital twin technology that will be integrated into the existing Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) coal-fired power plants — effectively transforming the two sites into smart power plants.

“This partnership between AboitizPower and REPCO NEX will establish the Philippines’ first smart power plant. We will harness the power of data science and AI to create a digital twin that will unlock the potential of our existing power plants Therma South and Therma Visayas,” AboitizPower Thermal COO of Operated Assets Aldo Ramos said.

“Project Arkanghel is pivotal in boosting our thermal power plants’ efficiency and resiliency. It will also help to ensure that our plants provide reliable baseload supply and lessen downtime due to forced and planned outages,” he added.

Digitized system

In power plant operations, a digital twin serves as a virtual replica that mimics operational processes and systems. This tool enables operators like AboitizPower to simulate diverse scenarios, conduct stress tests, and, most importantly, detect faults and glitches at an earlier stage — all within a simulated virtual environment.

The technology will utilize artificial intelligence to support operators and engineers in making more informed decisions.

By leveraging a digital-powered plant, data gathering and analysis can be streamlined, ultimately benefiting asset health monitoring, life cycle management, and predictive maintenance strategies. This can significantly reduce the duration and frequency of both planned and unplanned downtime.

The AboitizPower, REPCO Nex partnership’s smart power plant — a Philippine first — will harness the power of data science and AI to create a digital twin that will unlock the potential of APC’s existing Therma South and Therma Visayas power plants.

“The energy landscape in the Philippines is constantly evolving on the path towards transition. Our economy continues to grow at a rapid pace, requiring new sources of dependable power supply to support that economic growth,” Aboitiz said.

AboitizPower is one of the largest producers and distributors of electric power in the Philippines, with a balanced portfolio of thermal and renewable energy assets nationwide.

ADI, on the other hand, is the data science and artificial intelligence arm of the Aboitiz Group.

Meanwhile, REPCO NEX is “an asset performance solutions provider across the asset and operations lifecycles in a broad range of industrial markets, including oil & gas, petrochemicals, power and renewable energy, utilities, food & beverage, CPG, and general manufacturing sectors.”