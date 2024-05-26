Zambo fire victims receive needed aid

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has recently extended aid to recovering fire victims in Zamboanga City during a relief activity conducted by his Malasakit Team.

The lawmaker assured the fire victims that help will be provided and reminded them that life is more important than material things.

“Let’s take care of each other’s life and health. The important thing is that we work together, who else will work together if not us fellow Filipinos. That is why we are here today to help you recover from the tragedy of the fire,” said Go.

A total of 575 recovering fire victims received snacks, shirts, vitamins, basketballs, and volleyballs from the senator’s Malasakit Team at KCC Mall. Select recipients also received shoes, mobile phones and bicycles.

Meanwhile, through Go’s initiative, representatives from the National Housing Authority (NHA) extended emergency housing assistance to qualified families to help them recover and obtain the materials they need to rebuild their homes.

“I had a program that I was promoting at NHA, which is the purchase of housing materials. Today you will be given the purchase of materials such as nails, iron and other home improvement equipment. We continue to support the implementation of the program to help our countrymen who have been burned to get back up,” Go said.