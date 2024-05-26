Telepreneur triumphs

Connectivity is essential these days for everyone to be online. So the business of selling mobile load to enable smartphones to make calls, send text or get a data or Wi-Fi connection is profitable with the constant demand and buyers.

Former migrant worker Estrellita Evale made the right choice of becoming a Smart load reseller when she returned home for good in 2021, the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic. Evale joined the TelePreneur Corporation (TPC), a leading direct selling company of network load and partner of Smart Communications, Inc., as a load reseller.

“I invested my own money to become a load retailer. I was manning the canteen of my sister, and I observed that a lot of people were looking for Smart or TNT load, that’s why I took that opportunity,” the 33-year-old recalled.

The business also was convenient and safe at the time when face-to-face interactions were restricted as buying and selling load can be done just through a mobile phone.

From an initial capitalization of P6,000 per week, Evale generated P900 in weekly profit throughout 2021. Currently, she buys P2,000 worth of network load from TPC and earns weekly P500 to P700 from her sales.

For her perseverance, Evale eventually became a top load dealer of TPC and was rewarded with a motorcycle during a TPC event supported by Smart. She sent the bike to her family to help in their transportation needs in the province.

As any other business, there are challenges but the one Evale encountered as a telepreneur was manageable. She recalled getting a deduction from her balance but it was not credited to her customer’s account. The technical problem was easily resolved by getting assistance from the TPC customer service whose IT guys fixed the glitch.

Evale reveals that many fruits of her reloading business. She was able to buy a freezer worth P27,000 that she now uses for another business.

Evale also was able to buy a washing machine, cooler cabinet and electric bike, as well as start a rice business.

“Our partnership with TPC and Muenchen has enabled us not only to improve customer experience by making load accessible, but also to help provide sustainable livelihood to many Filipinos,” said Chito M. Franco, consumer sales vice president and head of key accounts at PLDT and Smart.

Muenchen is the system and technology provider for Smart’s load selling.