Scuttlebutt

Law-defying hospital

A known comedian through his vlog, revealed that a government health institution withheld an oxygen apparatus that his father needed since they were not able to deposit P20,000 for it, a cruelty that is considered an offense under Anti-Deposit Law or Republic Act 10932.

In his socmed page, the comedian said he was on his way home after bringing his father for confinement his father when his brother told him that he had to return to deposit P20,000 for his father to be attached to the breathing apparatus.

His father passed away after hours of ordeal in the hospital and the treatment that could have saved him was not applied because of the absence of the deposit.

The TV personality narrated that he had to rush back to the hospital to bring the deposit but the heavy Manila traffic kept him for hours which was crucial for his father who was then gasping for breath.

The Anti-Hospital Deposit Law was meant to outlaw the practice of hospitals and medical clinics from demanding deposits or advance payments before providing emergency care or medical treatment.

The hospital should be held liable under the law which authorities and those who crafted the measure must ensure