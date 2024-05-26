P10-M ‘weed’ destroyed

BAGUIO CITY — Authorities reported that operatives from the Kibungan Police have destroyed marijuana worth P10,812,000 in Kibungan and Mankayan towns in Benguet.

Initial reports said that the marijuana stalks were discovered by personnel from the Kibungan town police, intelligence divisions of the Benguet police office and Cordillera regional police office and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Cordillera.

Police said that at least 90 kilograms of dried marijuana stalks with fruiting tops were stashed at a communal forest in Sitio Ginawang, Barangay Poblacion of the municipality, adding that the marijuana was piled and concealed under a rock shade covered with plastic canvas.

In Mankayan, town policemen joined by nearby Buguias town policemen and commandoes from the 1st Benguet Provincial Mobile Force Company intelligence and narcotics operatives from the Benguet police and Cordillera regional police office, and the 1502nd Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 15 swooped into a marijuana plantation in Sitio Dowag, Barangay Guinaoang discovering 60 pieces of fully grown marijuana plants.

According to Cordillera Regional Police director Brig. Gen. David K. Peredo, all the discovered marijuana was documented and burned onsite, though enough samples were taken for submission to the Regional Forensic Unit-Cordillera for qualitative testing.

The Benguet police also promised to actively pursue investigations to identify additional marijuana plantation sites and apprehend those responsible for cultivation.