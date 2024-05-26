Muntinlupa optimistic on new police chief

Officials from the local government of Muntinlupa City has already met with the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the city following the assumption of Col. Robert Domingo as the new city police chief.

Mayor Rufino Biazon said that Domingo began his post on 10 May, replacing Col. Angel Garcillano and disclosed that they have already discussed the general guidelines and directions for the police under the new leadership.

The mayor added that he is confident that the city will achieve its objectives of peace and order of the city through the help and support of PNP Muntinlupa.

“I emphasized in our meeting the importance of all of us working together and supporting each other especially now that we are facing challenges,” Biazon said.

The appointment of the new city police chief comes at the heels of the death of Barangay Buli chairperson Ronaldo Loresca who was shot by still unidentified suspects.

Biazon said the police have found leads from CCTV footages that will help the investigation and hopes justice will be served.

He also commended the efforts of the local police in maintaining peace and order in the city including its Padyak Patrol initiative that enhances community policing efforts and maintaining public safety.