Minimizing malnutrition with Mingo meals

MORE Electric and Power Corporation (MORE Power), the electric distribution utility in Iloilo City, is supporting the fight against malnutrition in Iloilo province by donating P704,000 for the feeding of underweight babies and schoolchildren.

MORE Power president Roel Castro handed a mock check representing the cash donation to former Senate president Franklin Drilon and San Miguel Mayor Marina Luz Gorriceta during a ceremony at the municipal hall on 20 May.

“With minimal funding from the national government, local government units have to find ways to address the issue by partnering with the private sector and non-governmental organizations,” Drilon said.

Gorriceta said her town is among the Top 10 municipalities that has the most malnutrition cases.

“The data gathered is a wake-up call for us to take serious action against this issue,” she said.

“We are more than happy to extend our support to the children-beneficiaries in San Miguel. Our fervent hope is that, after one year, we witness a transformation in these children — healthier and more energetic — as a direct impact of this program,” Castro said.

The donation from MORE Power will fund a year-long daily feeding program, providing 88 beneficiaries aged 6 months to 59 months each with P8,000 worth of Mingo meals from the Negrense Volunteers for Change Foundation Inc., which developed the rice, mongo (mung beans) and malunggay (moringa) instant meal. The nutritious Mingo meal powder pack is prepared by just adding water.