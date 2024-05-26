Manila launches ‘Carless Sunday’

The local government of Manila — amid the continuous rains in the city — has launched its newest initiative, “Move Manila Carless Sundays” along Roxas Boulevard over the weekend.

Thousands participated in the event despite the downpour, with no less than Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, Vice Mayor Yul Servo and other city officials, leading the program’s inauguration.

Dr. Arnold “Poks” Pangan, Manila Health Department chief and Councilor Philip Lacuna, who authored the ordinance for the program, were also present.

The launching ceremony, held at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, included activities for health and fitness enthusiasts along the stretch of Roxas Boulevard from Quirino Avenue to Padre Burgos Street.

Lacuna said that the initiative — which had both lanes of the boulevard closed to traffic until 9 a.m. — allows for exercise and physical activities and will be held every Sunday moving forward, as mandated by the ordinance.

Meantime, the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau has prepared a rerouting map and deployed personnel to manage traffic flow during these Sundays. The Manila Police District, led by Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay, will also be present with road marshals to ensure the safety and orderliness of participants.