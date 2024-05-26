Felicidad T. Sy Foundation celebrates love and faith with ‘8th Kasalan sa SM’ mass wedding

The Felicidad T. Sy Foundation, Inc. (FTSFI) united 16 couples in holy matrimony during the “8th Kasalan sa SM” mass wedding held at the Shrine of Jesus the Way, the Truth and the Life Church in Pasay City. This special occasion included members of their 296,000-member Facebook community, the SM SuperMoms Club, making the day even more heartwarming.

The success of the event wouldn’t have been possible without the generous contributions of Kultura’s Barong Filipino and Berches Barong, who provided Barong Tagalogs for all the grooms. Goldilocks also played a key role by sponsoring the 16 wedding cakes, and Gandang Ricky Reyes ensured a memorable experience for the brides with their hair and makeup services. Their support made the day truly special for the couples and their families.