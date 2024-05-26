PARTNERSHIP

Felicidad T. Sy Foundation celebrates love and faith with '8th Kasalan sa SM' mass wedding

The Felicidad T. Sy Foundation, Inc. (FTSFI) brings together 16 couples, including SM SuperMoms, at the heartwarming 8th Kasalan sa SM mass wedding.
The Felicidad T. Sy Foundation, Inc. (FTSFI) united 16 couples in holy matrimony during the “8th Kasalan sa SM” mass wedding held at the Shrine of Jesus the Way, the Truth and the Life Church in Pasay City. This special occasion included members of their 296,000-member Facebook community, the SM SuperMoms Club, making the day even more heartwarming.

The success of the event wouldn’t have been possible without the generous contributions of Kultura’s Barong Filipino and Berches Barong, who provided Barong Tagalogs for all the grooms. Goldilocks also played a key role by sponsoring the 16 wedding cakes, and Gandang Ricky Reyes ensured a memorable experience for the brides with their hair and makeup services. Their support made the day truly special for the couples and their families.

The 8th Kasalan sa SM, a heartwarming mass wedding, is held at the Shrine of Jesus the Way, the Truth and the Life Church in Pasay City.
In honor of SM Group matriarch Felicidad Sy, known as Nanang, Kasalan sa SM has brought faith and matrimony to communities for nearly a decade.
Harold Picar, wearing a barong Tagalog from Kultura, poses with his wife Katrina Rose, with Kultura having provided barong Tagalogs for all 16 grooms.
Dolly Grace and RJ Dampog with their beautiful Goldilocks wedding cake, with Goldilocks providing 16 wedding cakes for all the couples.
Susy Loma (right), radiant with her hair and makeup provided by Gandang Ricky Reyes to all 16 couples, walks the aisle with her husband Arturo Regis (left).
The Kasalan sa SM initiative is an important part of FTSFI’s religious projects, an affiliate of the SM Foundation. This program, established nearly a decade ago, reflects the dedication of SM Group matriarch Felicidad T. Sy, also known as “Nanang,” to promoting spiritual well-being within communities.

A wedding gift, presented on behalf of SM Group matriarch Felicidad Sy, is given to all the 16 couples. In the photo, Paulo (left) and Sherry Joy Amita (second from left) receive theirs from the Felicidad T. Sy Foundation, Inc. (FTSFI) Executive Director Mel Elido (center), Reverend Father Rey Reyes (second from right), and Shrine Rector Reverend Father Danny Canceran (right).
Melchor and Cheene Bausin take a step towards forever.
16 couples, including members of the SM SuperMoms Club Facebook community, SM employees, and members of the public, participate in the mass wedding.
A sacred moment as Reverend Father Rey Reyes, the officiating priest (right), blesses Carl Jason (center) and Donna Jean (left) De Luna.
Mary Rellin (center) and Ardyn Lubigan (right) exchange wedding array coins as a symbol of unity.
Nanang’s vision extends beyond weddings. She champions numerous religious activities, including the operation of masses and the restoration/upkeep of churches and shrines within and near SM Malls. These initiatives provide accessible places of worship for Catholic mall-goers and the communities SM serves.

The 8th Kasalan sa SM mass wedding, officiated by clergy members, brought joy and blessings to the newlyweds who celebrated their union with loved ones. This event not only strengthens the bond of marriage but also underscores SM Group’s commitment to upholding Filipino Catholic faith and fostering strong family values within the community.

