Electric vehicle mobility jolts Cebu

Owned and operated by Global Star Motors Corporation, BYD Cebu is the latest dealership to officially begin its operations under ACMobility, Ayala Corporation’s end-to-end mobility provider encompassing automotive retail and distribution, infrastructure, digital platforms and services.

ACMobility is the distributor of BYD passenger electric vehicles in the Philippines.

BYD Cebu establishes its prominent presence along A.S. Fortuna Street, the famed automotive row in Mandaue City, with its 2,155-square-meter facility.

With a showroom floor area of 354 square meters, the dealership can accommodate up to six BYD electric vehicles on display. The new showroom also features the latest BYD Global Brand Identity standards, ensuring world-class services for every BYD customer.

A dedicated service reception, customer lounge, and new car release bay welcome BYD clientele while in the showroom. Its seven-bay service center caters to the minimal maintenance needs of BYD electric vehicles. A parts and accessories section and two negotiation rooms add to a complete BYD customer experience for Cebuanos visiting the showroom.

The facility is an ACMobility charging location with AC and DC charging points for BYD and other electric vehicle owners to charge their EVs while in the city.

“BYD’s rapid expansion in the country provides more Filipinos with access to its technologically superior, efficient, and ultra-safe line-up of battery electric vehicles,” says Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, CEO of ACMobility. “As we take this innovative technology to more regions, it is the hardworking individuals in our dealerships who answer our customers’ questions, attend to their needs, and, more importantly, support and reinforce the BYD EV ownership experience. We welcome Edward Vincent Onglatco and Global Star Motors Corporation to our fast-expanding network of BYD electric vehicle dealerships nationwide.”

Antonio “Toti” Zara III, head of Automotive Retail and Distribution at ACMobility, likewise expressed his excitement about BYD Cebu’s inauguration. “The adoption of electric vehicles in the Visayas region begins with the inauguration of BYD Cebu,” says Zara. “The rapidly growing BYD dealership network in the country reflects the public’s growing demand for the new age of sustainable mobility. BYD Cebu is our fourth active dealership, and by the end of the year, we will have 20 BYD dealerships in key cities nationwide. We continue to make the democratization of electric vehicles possible by making BYD electric vehicles readily available to more Filipinos nationwide, along with the supporting infrastructure that makes the experience a seamless transition from traditional internal combustion-engined cars. We are confident BYD Cebu will be a key player in this endeavor.”

James Ng, managing director of BYD Philippines and Singapore, likewise applauded the formal opening of BYD Cebu. “BYD electric vehicles and the technology that make them so desirable in over 70 countries are now here in Cebu,” says Ng. “We have heard a lot about this crucial city in the Visayas and its affinity with mobility, and today, we begin to share with Cebuanos the brand’s promise of delivering a sustainable mobility alternative through electric vehicles. We welcome everyone to visit BYD Cebu and experience the future today.”

Edward Vincent Onglatco, president and CEO of Global Star Motors Corporation, highlighted his company’s commitment to delivering quality service to nurture customer confidence and build lasting relationships between customers and the BYD brand in Cebu.

“With the growing urban population and bustling economy, Cebu is the perfect backdrop for BYD’s electric vehicle range, which embodies urban sustainability,” says Onglatco. “We would like to thank Ayala Corporation, especially ACMobility and BYD Cars Philippines, and of course BYD itself for believing in us. Rest assured, the BYD brand is in safe and very capable hands here in Cebu.”

The BYD Cebu showroom is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.. on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays. The service department is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 noon every Saturday. For phone inquiries, customers may reach the showroom at 032 3433333.