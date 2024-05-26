DHSUD alerts regional offices for TC ‘Aghon’

As a proactive measure to cushion the country from the potential impact of Tropical Cyclone "Aghon", the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has put on standby shelter clusters nationwide on Saturday.

A memorandum was issued Saturday upon the authority of DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, placing the Department’s Regional Offices (ROs) 1 to 8, 11, 13, Cordillera Administrative Region and National Capital Region on standby effective immediately.

At the same time, Secretary Acuzar called for all DHSUD-ROs to coordinate closely with their counterparts from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), headed by Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. for a more efficient response.

The move was prompted by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s issuance Memorandum No. 93 s. 2024 in anticipation to possible impact of "Aghon."

The DHSUD regional offices were instructed to closely monitor their respective areas of jurisdiction and facilitate emergency response and humanitarian assistance as needed.

The regional directors, meanwhile, are enjoined to coordinate with the respective shelter cluster members within their regions and convene using all available means.

Secretary Acuzar also cited DHSUD’s partnership with the International Organization for Migration wherein the latter provides shelter-grade tarpaulins thru DHSUD for deployment to affected local government units for their constituencies.

To ensure real-time reporting and corresponding actions, the regional directors are directed to submit daily situational report not later than 12 noon.

TC Aghon made a landfall over Eastern Samar late Friday.