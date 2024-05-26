Calabarzon ‘most wanted’ falls

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — The Cavite Provincial Police Office (CPPO) recently reported that its operatives were able to apprehend a murder suspect is listed among Calabarzon’s “most wanted.”

CPPO director Col. Eleutero Ricardo Jr. identified the suspect as alias “Buboy,” who was nabbed by authorities via a warrant issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 90 in Dasmariñas City.

However, police refrained from divulging any other information.

“The police in Cavite will continue our campaign to catch and hold accountable those who are hiding from the law so that we can give due justice to their victims,” Ricardo said.

The suspect was turned over to the Dasmariñas City Police Station custodial facility for processing pending his court date. No bail was recommended for his temporary liberty, Ricardo said.