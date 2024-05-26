BIFF insurgent dies in clash

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The military here on Sunday reported that soldiers from the Joint Task Force Central (JTF-Central) encountered an undetermined number of members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), killing one of them during a five-minute firefight in Datu Salibo, Maguindanao del Sur.

JTF-Central commander Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera disclosed that soldiers were conducting a military operation in inner forested areas of Barangay Butilen in Datu Salibo when they encountered several members of the BIFF on Saturday.

He added that the military recovered several explosives used by the BIFF, a .45 caliber pistol with five magazines and a Nokia Analog cell phone at the encounter area.

According to Rillera, the military operations were in response to reports from the local community about the presence of BIFF members in the area, adding that many of them had existing warrants of arrest and were engaged in extortion and other lawless acts.

The 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division, in collaboration with the Philippine National Police and concerned local government units, is also bent on ending the terrorist threats in its Area of Responsibility.

Rillera said the military operation’s primary objective is to protect and secure the populace from security threats posed by local terrorists.

Over at Isabela City in Basilan Province, the 101st Infantry (Three Red Arrows) Brigade mediated and resolved a longstanding conflict between the families of Abdurasid Absara and Abdulbasir Anuddin in the island Barangay of Sibago in Hadji Muhammad Ajul, Basilan province.

The feud, which stemmed from the alleged destruction of the Payao, had severely impacted the economy, education and social harmony of both parties involved and the community.

Both parties embraced the spirit of unity and understanding by signing a peace covenant and a symbolic handshake, committing to peace and reconciliation.