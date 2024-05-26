BEST Center faces busy sked

The pioneering BEST Center (Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training Center) enters a busy mid-year with 11 provincial stops on top of two basketball and volleyball clinics in Metro Manila.

The Ateneo College covered courts in Quezon City will host its Saturdays-only basketball clinic starting 1 June. Levels 1, 2, 3, and Preparatory (5-8 years old) will have classes from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Levels 1 (11-years old and above), 2, and 4 will be held from 1 to 4 p.m.

Classes at the Malate Catholic School Gym in Manila will be held on 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26 June (Monday-Wednesday-Friday).

Basketball for Levels 1 and 2 (9-11 years old) and Preparatory Class (5-8 years old) will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., while volleyball classes are offered from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

Clinics in the provinces are set from (Basketball) 3 to 8 June in Pagadian, 10 to 15 June in Iloilo, 17 to 22 June in Bacolod, 17 to 22 June in Lucena City; 24 to 29 June in Davao City, 1 to 6 July in Cagayan de Oro, 1 to 6 July in Roxas City, 8 to 13 July in San Fernando City, 15 to 20 July in Urdaneta City, 15 to 20 July in Zamboanga City, and 22 to 27 July in Baguio City.

Volleyball clinics are set 3 to 8 June in Iloilo, and 17 to 22 June in Lucena City.

The BEST Center, sponsored by MILO, Chris Sports, and SKLZ, is a recipient of the Olympism Award from the Philippine Olympic Committee and is a Philippine Sportswriters Association Hall-of-Fame awardee.