Beermen get much-needed break

San Miguel Beer returns to its usual grind to sharpen up for the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup finals against a yet-to-be-determined title challenger.

Beermen head coach Jorge Gallent gave the defending champions a much-deserved weekend break after completing a clean sweep of Rain or Shine in the best-of-seven semifinals series.

“I promised them that if we won today. I’m gonna give them a break on Saturday and Sunday,” Gallent said after San Miguel engineered a come-from-behind, 107-100, win in Game 4 last Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“But we’re gonna go back to work by Monday.”

San Miguel is still waiting for its opponent in the best-of-seven championship showdown between Meralco and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, who are slugging it out for the series lead in Game 5 as of press time.

“We can’t do anything right now because we don’t know whose gonna win in that series. So we’re just gonna do the things that we’ve been doing in practicing our offense and getting better in our defense,” he said.

“That’s what we’re gonna do while waiting for the other series.”

The Beermen lost to Meralco in the elimination, denying them a rare sweep of the round.

On the other hand, San Miguel defeated Ginebra in their first meeting in the all-Filipino conference but not after encountering tough resistance from the crowd-favorite.