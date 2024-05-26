Aghon slightly intensifies, moves to Quezon

The latest monitoring by the PAGASA weather bureau showed that Tropical Storm Aghon has slowly intensified and now turning toward the province of Quezon.

As of 10:00 AM, its center was estimated in the vicinity of Sariaya, Quezon, and moves northwestward at 10 kilometers per hour (km/h) pace.

Its intensity is maximum winds of 75 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 125 km/h, and central pressure of 996 hectoPascals (hPa).

PAGASA noted that strong to gale-force winds may extend outwards up to 220 km from the center.

Signal No. 1 and 2 hoisted over Luzon areas

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 was raised over the northern and central portions of Quezon (Alabat, Perez, Quezon, Gumaca, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Unisan, Pitogo, Plaridel, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Mauban, Real, General Nakar, Infanta, Sampaloc, Pagbilao, Calauag, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, San Antonio) including Polillo Islands, Laguna, the eastern portion of Batangas (City of Tanauan, San Jose, Lipa City, Mataasnakahoy, Balete, Malvar, Santo Tomas, Cuenca, San Pascual, Batangas City, Ibaan, Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Juan, Taysan, Lobo) and the eastern portion of Rizal (Jala-Jala, Pililla, Tanay, Cardona, Binangonan, Morong, Baras).

Gale-force winds are forecasted for these areas, whose potential impacts are minor to moderate threats to life and property.

Meanwhile, the southeastern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue), the southern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan), the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte), the eastern and southern portions of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Laur, Palayan City, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, City of Gapan, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen, Zaragoza, Aliaga, Talavera, Llanera), the southern portion of Bataan (Orani, Samal, City of Balanga, Abucay, Pilar, Orion, Limay, Mariveles, Bagac), Aurora, the eastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, San Luis, San Simon, Apalit, Santa Ana, Arayat, Mexico, Santa Rita, Guagua, Sasmuan, Macabebe, Masantol, Santo Tomas, Minalin, City of San Fernando, Bacolor, Lubao), Bulacan, Metro Manila, the rest of Quezon, the rest of Rizal, Cavite, the rest of Batangas, the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Pinamalayan, Pola, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, City of Calapan, Bansud, Gloria, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Bongabong), Marinduque, the extreme northern portion of Romblon (Concepcion, Corcuera, Banton), Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur, are put to TCWS No. 1.

Strong winds are seen to prevail in these localities, and their potential impacts are also minor to moderate threats to life and property.

Coastal Inundation

PAGASA reported the occurrence of a minimal to moderate risk of storm surge over the exposed and low-lying coastal areas within the next 24 hours.

These localities were Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay (west coast), Burias Island, mainland Masbate (northwest coast), and Aklan.

Track and intensity outlook

Moreover, PAGASA monitored Aghon's movement across the landmass of mainland Calabarzon and the Polillo Islands in the next 12 hours.

"The tropical storm is forecast to be over the waters off the east coast of Quezon or Aurora this evening or tomorrow morning," their weather bulletin read.

"During this period, AGHON will likely remain as a tropical storm, although it is weakening into a tropical depression, while over the mainland, CALABARZON is not ruled out due to land interaction," it added.