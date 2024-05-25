Taiwan exit plan ready

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Saturday said it is prepared to repatriate overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who would be affected once tensions flare up between Taiwan and China.

“We continue to monitor the situation and rest assured the relevant institutions and agencies are well-coordinated on our side. We’re in touch with Silvestre Bello and MECO (Manila Economic and Cultural Office), as well as Filipino community leaders in Taiwan,” DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cadcac told reporters in a news forum in Quezon City.

“We’re always ready and we feel the pulse of the Filipino community and its leaders in Taiwan,” Cacdac added.

The official assured that the DMW “stands ready” and has a contingency plan in place.

DMW data show there are currently 153,000 Filipinos in Taiwan, with about 90 to 95 percent of them OFWs.

Strong punishment

The DMW said that China’s military exercises around Taiwan were “strong punishment” for the self-ruled island’s “separatist acts.”

The drills came three days after the inauguration of President William Lai, who called on China to stop threatening Taiwan and accept its democracy.