SBCorp offers loan program to grow MSME businesses

The Small Business Corporation (SBCorp), the financing arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), has invited micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to apply for its loan program to further help their business grow, as it doubled the maximum loanable amount to P20 million.

In a financing offer, SBCorp said the RISE UP program aims to sustain the gains of MSMEs by providing multi-purpose loans that have soft terms and can be easily accessed.

The loan program is open to multi-sectoral MSMEs, including existing SBCorp borrowers, it said.

SBCorp said the loanable amount ranges from P30,000 to P20 million, and loan amounts up to P5 million are collateral-free.

Wally Calderon, SBCorp vice president for Innovation and Advocacy, earlier said loans up to P3 million are collateral-free for first-time borrowers, while no collateral is required for loans up to P5 million for existing borrowers.

RISE UP loan

SBCorp said the RISE UP loan is payable monthly for three years while the interest rate is less than 1 percent per month based on diminishing balance.

“The application for the loan is online. Just create an account or log in at brs.sbcorp.ph. All of the documentary requirements shall also be uploaded to the account you will be creating,” it said.