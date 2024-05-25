Phl ready to repatriate OFWs if Taiwan-China tensions escalate

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Saturday said it is prepared to repatriate overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who would be affected once the tensions between Taiwan and China further escalate.

"Patuloy ang pagmamanman natin sa sitwasyon at rest assured na well-coordinated ang mga relevant institutions at agencies sa side natin. We're in touch with Silvestre Bello III and MECO at mga Filipino community leaders sa Taiwan (We continue to monitor the situation and rest assured that the relevant institutions and agencies are well-coordinated on our side. We're in touch with Silvestre Bello and MECO as well as Filipino community leaders in Taiwan)," DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cadcac told reporters in a news forum in Quezon City.

"Lagi tayong handa at (We're always ready and) we know the pulse ng mga (of) Filipino community leaders at community sa Taiwan," Cacdac added.

The official assured that the DMW "stands ready" and there is already a contingency plan in place.

According to DMW, there are currently 153,000 Filipinos in Taiwan. About 90 to 95 percent of them are OFWs.

DMW made the statement after China held military exercises around Taiwan, calling them "strong punishment" for the self-ruled island's "separatist acts."

The drills came three days after the inauguration of President William Lai, who called on China to stop threatening Taiwan and accept the existence of its democracy.

Taiwan's defense ministry condemned the Chinese drills as "irrational provocations."