Paalam stays; Ladon leaves

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam remained in the thick of the fight while veteran Rogen Ladon fell in the 2nd World Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Bangkok.

Paalam beat Alexei Lagkazasvili of Greece in their Round of 64 men’s 57-kilogram match on Friday but Ladon wasn’t so lucky as he was dealt a 4-1 loss by Rafael Lozano Jr. of Spain in their 51-kg clash also in the Round of 64.

Up next for Paalam is a tough duel with Shukur Ovezov of Turkmenistan on Tuesday with the Filipino aiming to settle a score after he was forced to withdraw the first time they met in the 1st World Olympic Qualifying Tournament a few months ago in Italy.

Meanwhile, Ladon’s quest to earn a Paris berth was ended by the 19-year-old Lozano, whose father was once Spain’s top amateur boxer.

Ladon, 30, formerly a world championship bronze medalist, could have been severely affected by weight woes as he had been campaigning in the division for the last ten years, according to Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines secretary-general Marcus Manalo.